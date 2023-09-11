The Zachary High girls and boys cross country teams are grinding it out in the brutal heat for a season that started with a scrimmage at Highland Road Park on Aug. 26 and ends with hopefully cooler weather at the LHSAA State Championships at Northwestern on Nov. 12.
In between, the cross-country team will run as far away as McNeese University in Lake Charles on Sept. 23 and as close as the Port Hudson State Historic Site on Oct. 14 for the Bronco Stampede.
Coach Julie Fink and the teams will have a high hill to climb/run this year as they try to make up for the loss of Rhen Langley, the guy who set all the records and took his talents to LSU.
To accomplish that, Fink proposes a simple plan of “working together as a team to drop our team average and reduce the time differential between runners one through five.” She has confidence her teams can accomplish this in 2023.
Tracking the numbers, which in the time Fink has been in Zachary, continue to be amazing. The girls have 30 out which includes 11 returners from 2022, 10 freshmen and 5 girls that ran varsity at the state meet in 2022. The boys return 24 runners from last year, five freshmen, and three boys that ran varsity at the state meet last year.
Fink praised the work of coach David Onellion at the middle school for “doing a fantastic job of building a running foundation for our future distance runners at ZHS.”
She further added that, “there are freshmen that will definitely have a chance to run varsity this year.” “The stopwatch and race clock provide objective data, and the freshman have just as much a chance to earn a spot on the varsity squad as the upperclassman,” Fink continued.
On Onellion, Fink further noted that “we have been building a bridge between his program and the high school that extends to the enthusiasm they have for running at Copper Mill.” This is all part of a larger goal “I want every young runner to know that there are no try-outs for the ZHS cross country team, just a willingness to commit, work hard at practice and when racing to give nothing but their best,” Fink relayed.
On the 2023 ZHS team, Fink indicated that she believes that they will “chase some of the very best team and individual finishes that Zachary has seen.”
Early returns are promising as the Lady Broncos won the West Feliciana Relays and the boys finished as runner-up on Sept. 2.
The team is looking for support and encourages folks in the community to go to the Zachary Raising Canes on Oct. 4 and support a local business that will be donating a portion of each sale from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to the team.
As with other years the premier event prior to the EBR Metro Championship, regional and state competition will be the fourth Bronco Stampede at Port Hudson. In addition to boys and girls varsity, there will be girls and boys junior varsity and Northwestern Middle School will host the NMS Braves Battlefield Run at the Park.
“We would love to have fan and community support,” Fink said.
The Zachary cross-country team is hosting the EBR Metro Championship on Oct. 26 with the JV race at 3:30 p.m., varsity girls at 4:30 p.m. and varsity boys at 5 p.m.
Braves cross-country coach Onellion’s always competitive crew started the season Sept. 2 and will be competing weekly, like the high school, through the middle of October with the Middle School Championship on Nov. 5 at Highland Road Park.
Running opportunities are available for all ages as Fink points out that “the sport of running is foundational for all other athletic endeavors.”
Fink is excited about the “Girls on the Run” program in Zachary that seeks to inspire elementary runners and the EBR/Zachary 4-H “Kids Can Run Club” for fourth through eighth grade boys and girls.