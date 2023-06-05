The Advocate 37th Star of Stars high school sports award banquet was May 22 at L’Auberge with the top winners two names that Zachary residents should know well.
They are quite often the subject of articles or mentioned for their accomplishments in this column and other publications. It is not just Zachary that recognizes them, but the Star of Stars awards demonstrates their wider contributions and reach.
Rhen Langley and Jayden Jackson took home the outstanding male and female athletes awards, respectively representing excellence in the metro area.
Jackson, an athlete of the year finalist in 2022, was a multitime state champion in powerlifting and track and field overcame surgery to repair a torn labrum. She leaves ZHS as the most decorated power lifter in school history with multiple regional and state individual and composite records.
Her victories in the shot put and discus helped catapult the ZHS girls to another 5A State Outdoor Championship in 2023.
On Jackson, ZHS track and field coach Chris Carrier said “Jaydan comes from a family of successful track and field athletes with her sisters Kristian and Indya. They have all won team and individual State Championships and Jaydan is so deserving of the Female Athlete of the Year recognition for her efforts in powerlifting and track and field.”
Langley, who focused on distance previously, ran the 800-meter during the 2023 outdoor track and field season. Of course, he won the state championship at 800 m in addition to picking up the Star of Stars award for cross-country in the fall by winning the metro race. Langley was also awarded the ZAF scholarship.
“I am so proud of Rhen, to finish his high school track and cross-country career on a high note is just wonderful," Carrier said. "His selection as the male Star of Stars demonstrates that he is the best of the best in the Baton Rouge area.”
What an incredible senior campaign for both Langley and Jackson. One can only think that even bigger and better things are heading their way as Jackson heads to ULL and Langley heads south to LSU to continue their track and field careers.
Jackson and Langley join some rare air. There have been multiple ZHS athletes named as the Star of Stars for an individual sport, but some special ones have achieved the top athlete award. That list includes Chris Hilton in 2021 (football and track and field), Keilon Brown in 2019 (football and baseball), Janie O’ Connor in 2017 (track and field) and Eric Louis in 1999 (football and track).
“Their coaches and teammates are happy to share and provide well wishes for their significant accomplishments,” Carrier said.