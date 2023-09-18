A team of Zachary firefighters recently returned home from a weeklong stay in Beauregard Parish, where they helped fight forest fires that have been burning since late August.
The firefighters were recognized during the Zachary City Council’s Sept. 12 meeting. The group included firefighters Brock Williamson, Evan Landry, Noah Rittell, Brandon Roy, Capt. Chase Lord and Deputy Chief Justin Walker.
First responders from across Louisiana and the country have poured into rural west-central Louisiana in recent weeks to aid efforts to contain wildfires, which have damaged tens of thousands of acres of pine forests amid a drought.
Mayor David McDavid noted that the Zachary police and fire departments have a long tradition of sending crews to lend a hand to their counterparts in disaster areas, whether in or out of state.
He thanked the team for their work, adding that they put in 12- to 14-hour days while deployed in Beauregard Parish.
Witnessing and fighting wildfires was a unique experience for the Zachary firefighters.
“It’s like nothing they’ve ever seen before, according to some of their statements,” McDavid said.