Zachary Public Works representative Twila Guerin visited Zachary Elementary School fourth graders and delivered educational recycling coloring books, pencils and recycled wooden rulers for each student.
Early exposure makes recycling as habitual as putting garbage in the trash can, a news release said.
Waste Management provides recycling pickup once a week per customer. Customers who need a green bin can pick up one at the Zachary Annex, 4650 Main St.
For recycling information, contact the Public Works Office at (225) 654-1902.