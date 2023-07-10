Zachary High 2020 alumnus Tanner Hall, a right-handed pitcher, was drafted in the fourth round in spot 114 by the Minnesota Twins on July 10 in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.
In 2023, Hall played for Southern Mississippi, pitching 4.1 innings with five strikeouts against Tennessee on June 11 in the Super Regional Round of the NCAA College World Series.
He finished the 2023 season with a 12-5 record, 2.43 ERA, pitching 112⅓ innings, allowing 31 earned runs and throwing 124 strikeouts.
