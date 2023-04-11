Students with special needs at Zachary High School have a prom each year just for them.
Weeks before their prom takes place, the students are asked to the dance with creative posters made by their dates. On the big day, they are treated to games and pizza, and have their hair and makeup done by local professionals, who donate their time.
When the students arrived at prom in the ZHS Academic Athletic Center, they were greeted by their dates and took photos together before entering the dance.
Coach Quindan “Q” Turner had the music turned up as they entered the decorated Parisian-themed 2023 prom.
A large group of Zachary High cheerleaders, baseball players and FFA members were waiting on the dance floor.
Prom kings and queens were crowned.
ZHS special education teacher Jamie Byrd thanked the many people who helped, including the hair and makeup volunteers, the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Daughters and Heroman’s Florist.