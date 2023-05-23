On May 8, the Zachary High Visual and Performing Arts Center was filled with student artwork and singing.
Students in first through 12th grades who are in the Zachary Community School District’s Talented Art program had their work on display throughout the halls and several art classrooms of the center.
A Senior Showcase featured 12th graders work and AP art students.
Students in the district’s Talented Music program provided singing to entertain guests as they viewed the art.
Zachary Talented Art program teachers Courtney Yoes, Lauren Conerly and ZHS AP Studio Art/Ceramics teacher Megan Buccere were on hand to visit with guests and discuss processes.
Works included two-dimensional (paintings and drawings) and three-dimensional artwork (ceramic pieces, sculpture) using many different types of media. Objects made by students such as bowls, ornaments, dishes and other ceramic pieces were available for purchase.