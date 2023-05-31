Students from Zachary High who participate in the Pre-Employment Transition Services program recently completed an employer site visit at Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Zachary.
Guided by Store Manager Kassandra Castillo, Assistant Manager Malayah Currie, and Ryan Tatum of Store Support, students learned about the history of the company and the products and services provided by the store.
By observing and interacting with store employees, students got to see job skills they have been learning about in class, including teamwork, customer service, neat appearance, punctuality, work ethic and problem-solving.
Students said the highlight of their trip included being able to select a paint color and watch the paint being mixed by the employees, as well as receiving a gift from management.