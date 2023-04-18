Camilla Howell, a 12th grade student at Zachary High School, is preparing to compete in the Poetry Out Loud National Semifinals, which will take place May 9 in Washington, D.C.
Howell's progress can be tracked through a one-time-only webcast at www.arts.gov/initiatives/poetry-out-loud.
Howell, who qualified for the event by winning the state contest, will compete in the second semifinal, beginning at noon Central.
From those semifinals, nine students will advance to the Poetry Out Loud National Finals at 6 p.m. May 10. In total, $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed as part of the national finals, including a $20,000 prize for the national champion.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life, according to a news release.