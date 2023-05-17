Out of more than 450 students, The Historic New Orleans Collection selected 10 high school and middle school students in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Washington as the winners of the 2023 annual Student Writing Content.
Amara Nwabueze, of Zachary High School, was the high school winner.
Classmates Phoebe Fannin and Mia Scott received honorable mentions.
To read the winning submissions, visit www.hnoc.org/programs/student-writing-contest.
It has been 100 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. For this year’s Student Writing Contest, The Historic New Orleans Collection asked students to answer a series of thought-provoking questions in the form of a letter to African American educator, activist and leader Sylvanie Williams. In this letter, they expressed their feelings on the status of rights and freedoms in the United States from 1920 until today.
“With more than 450 submissions from students around the country, we were blown away by the passion, creativity and research reflected in the letters to Williams.” said Daniel Hammer, THNOC executive director.
The winners received cash prizes and were invited to attend a special opening reception to THNOC’s exhibition “Yet She Is Advancing: Women and the Right to Vote: 1878-1970.”