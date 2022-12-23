Zachary High wrestling coach J.P. Pierre enters his seventh year with an ebullience about the 2022-2023 male and female grapplers competing on the team.
When not coaching wrestling, Pierre teaches English at ZHS.
The challenge in previewing his team each year is his desire to put things in “his words.” This is great because there are plenty of quotes. The downside is yet another technical reviewer of my writing. I still fret over what my freshman and senior English teacher at ZHS, Donna Kline, thinks when she reads this column every week, and she tells me she does.
The season is already in full swing, and four Broncos have fought their way into the top 6 rankings for their respective weight classes. senior Ethan White (138), junior Sergio Houston (160), senior Chase Rose (152) and senior Ryan Dennis (285) have won big matches to catapult up in the rankings.
“Looking at our team, we only have two seniors (White and Rose) who have been with us for four years, and both Ryan Dennis (285) and William Owens (195) were impacted by COVID before returning for their junior seasons,” Pierre said.
They are joined by a host of younger wrestlers who are making an impact and excite Pierre. “Our juniors Kentrell Plain (106) and Sergio Houston (160) get better every time they are on the mat. Our sophomore class is outstanding when considering their experience. Gavyn Meadows (113), Matt Umali (132) and Jacury Johnson (145) are really developing quickly and earning respect in their weight classes,” Pierre relayed.
“Once we settle a few weight classes and get some guys down to weight, our lineup should be very competitive,” Pierre said.
Coach Pierre and assistant Ben McHugh are not only excited about the quality but also the quantity and growth in team numbers.
“We only have one wrestler who joined out program in 2021 with COVID and virtual education,” coach McHugh said. “Since that year, we have had some outstanding growth as students have really wanted to get involved in sports again. It is exciting to see a full room of wrestlers going at it.”
The growth of the program, in part, has been catalyzed by the push for sanctioning girls wrestling. Several girls have joined the team, and while girls currently are being required to compete in a junior varsity capacity, coach Pierre noted that “it has been exciting to see them get on the mat.”
Pierre anticipated that girls will have the opportunity to compete for their own LHSAA championships in the near future. Pierre said, “It is a process to get this going. It is a goal we have been pursuing for the last few years. We believe we are getting close to them (female wrestlers) being sanctioned in Louisiana. We have to continue to push for the growth.”
While the end-product for this season is not until February 10-11 at the 2023 LHSAA State Championships in Bossier City, the team is taking shape. They are building for Dec. 29-30, when they will compete in the first ever Public School Wrestling Championships at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The format will have all public school wrestlers from all classes competing in one division to decide who is the best at each weight. Two weeks later, the wrestlers will take to the mats in the same building for the 50th Louisiana Classic.
Pierre notes that “these two events promise to challenge what we consider a very young yet tough team.”
On the season so far, coach Pierre feels there is a lot to be excited about. “All of our guys are getting better every week. Even though they are not all going to be ranked on the state level, there are a number of our wrestlers who will have a positive impact on our team score. Our ranked wrestlers will have their work cut out for them. Some of the weight classes are loaded. We just have to keep being sensible and moving forward with our plans. We are constantly trying to evolve and keep moving forward.”