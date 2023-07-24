Zachary High's Chris Carrier, who is entering his 15th year at ZHS, will tell you that in track and field success comes down to a saying or theme that he has not changed over the years — “every point counts.”
Why does every point count? The ZHS girls first state championship was won by a point (51-50) over favored Baton Rouge High by finishing second in the last race (4x400m relay). Carrier recalls that in the first event of the day a freshman, Janet Campbell, tied for fifth in the high jump to earn 1 point.
“Seeing how much a kid can improve from day to day, week to week and year to year is what makes it special," Carrier said of you 33-year coaching career. "We don't cut kids because the growth that a kid makes over time is what we want to see. Not too many kids can come in as a ninth or 10th grader and contribute, but by the 11th grade, hopefully, if not sooner, they can be a scorer at the district meet.”
I caught up with Carrier to follow-up on the recent news that he was stepping away from his assistant football coaching duties to focus on track and field and his responsibilities as dean of students. In the latter job, Carrier is responsible for providing students and teachers with assistance throughout the day and making sure that students are following the requirements of the handbook.
Athletic Director David Brewerton said Carrier is instrumental in the day-to-day operations of both the academic and athletic departments and the way they both run.
Allen Hymel is taking Carrier's place on the sidelines this football season.
Before his coaching career, Carrier was part of a Eunice football team that needed four points in 1982 to defeat the Broncos (10-14) in the 3A semifinals on their way to a state championship. Carrier can be forgiven when you fast forward 41 years and the idea of a state championship, which was the “Holy Grail” for years in Zachary including 1982, has now become a common occurrence.
How many state championships? He was an assistant coach for four 5A state championship football teams for the Broncos in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2021. He has coached three indoor state champion teams (2015, 2016 and 2018) and five outdoor state champion teams (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2023) in girls track and field. Boys track and field has one indoor state championship (2021) and an outdoor state championship (2018).
Carrier recalls the 2018 indoor state championship being tied 56-56 with Lafayette High, another pre-meet favorite, going into the last event. A win in the 4x400 relay to end the day sealed the deal. That one-point mattered.
Carrier takes pride that the track team is made up of “honor students, cheerleaders, football players, ROTC, band kids, state champions and kids that just take a lot of pride in being a part of our championship Program.”
Carrier has high praise for his staff of Kendall Cleveland, Kelvin Kelly, Amanda Woosley, Julie and Linn Fin, Charles Thomas and Cherilyn Andrews. “As a head coach you have to surround yourself with coaches that help our kids meet their potential,” Carrier reflected. In addition to providing guidance to help kids reach their physical potential, Carrier repeatedly emphasized the importance of individual improvement by each athlete and the effect that has on their confidence. Carrier and his assistants make this a point of emphasis.
With respect to discontinuing his assistant football coaching duties, Carrier goes out on top in what appears to be a full-circle type ending. Carrier, a 6’4” safety, played at LSU where he was all SEC in 1986-1987 and played in four bowl games. This year he sent his latest product, Kylin Jackson, who sports a similar frame (6’3”), to play safety for the Tigers.
Though Carrier enjoyed coaching Jackson, “coaching my sons (Chris and Cameron) was something that I always dreamed about, and it was good to have them with me and experience the success we have had in football,” Carrier relayed.
He and his wife, Wanda, have two grandchildren to chase around as well.
Carrier said that he's hoping to have more time with his family now that he'll be concentrating on one sport. "After coaching year-round for 33 years, I made the decision that I wanted to spend more time with my family. My wife has retired and is taking care of her mother, who is living with us, and I just wanted to slow down. Football has been a big part of my life for a very long time, over 40 years. Our football staff is the best by far and I will be their biggest supporter going forward.”
Carrier plans to take some time, “get back to speed” and be ready to go when school starts.
On losing Carrier as an assistant coach, Brewerton said Carrier "has lived and breathed the game of football his entire life, so we are certainly going to miss him on the gridiron, but we are incredibly lucky to have him continue to run our track programs for both the boys and girls, which he has built into the successful units that they are today."
Going into the final event of the 2023 Girls Outdoor State Championship in May, the Broncos held a one-point lead over Scotlandville (69-68) going into the final event. Yes, Scotlandville was also favored to win. To secure the state championship all the girls had to do was finish right behind Scotlandville and get that one point in the 4x400m relay. Well, we know how that ended.