Zachary High student Jaden Richard’s piece “Am I Proper Yet?” was named Best in Show for the 2023 Baton Rouge Gallery’s Real-Life Experience Juried High School Exhibition.
Richard won second place at last year’s event.
Ten schools, both public and private from around East Baton Rouge Parish, had entries accepted into this annual spring show. Seven Zachary High School students had nine works of art accepted into this juried show.
Lauren Conerly, who teaches Talented Art at ZHS said, “Jaden is one of the most creative and self-motivated students that I have had the pleasure to teach. His vision is truly unique, and his grasp of materials is second to none.”
Other ZHS student work selected by the exhibition jury include:
- “TV Head” by Ty McPipe, 12th grade
- “FACadE” by Nathan Gomila, 10th grade
- “Still Standing" by Annaliese Stone, 10th grade
- “Overwhelmed” by Aaliyah Wells, 12th grade
- “Golden Joy” by Aaliyah Wells, 12th grade
- “Housewife” by Hailey Gleason, 12th grade
- “Spring Flowers” by Anna Mills, 11th grade
- “Sinner's Nightmare!” by Jaden Richard, 12th grade
The show ends Thursday, April 27 at the Baton Rouge Gallery.