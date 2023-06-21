Flag Day was June 14 and Zachary celebrated by flying all new flags up and down Main Street.
A news release from the city said Flag Day is a good reminder for homes and businesses to check the condition of the flags they fly. "If it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way," the release said.
Zachary was gifted a retirement flag box from Eagle Scout Morgan Day in 2020. This box is available for public use to retire tattered or faded flags.
Flags should be folded before being placed in the box at the rear of the City Annex Parking Lot, 4650 Main St.