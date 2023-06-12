It’s hard to overstate how critical the Zachary school system is to the fabric of the community it serves. As the No. 1 school district in Louisiana for the past two decades, Zachary’s education system has drawn scores of newcomers to the city and is a major point of civic pride.
None of this is lost on Scott Devillier, who spent the past 10½ years as superintendent.
“Our little slogan these days is ‘It’s all about the Z,’ “ Devillier said. “Everything we do, we represent Zachary — and we talk about that all the time, whether it be academics, anything we do in arts competitions, sporting competitions. Any time you put that Z on your chest, you’re representing this community. And it has to be all about that.”
As he prepares to retire after a 34-year career in education — 20 of them in Zachary — Devillier said it’s crucial for school leaders to stay in touch with the changing needs and desires of everyone involved in the local schools.
“The buy-in of the community has allowed us to be what we are today,” he said, “and that needs to continue.”
Devillier will retire July 14. His replacement, Ben Necaise, has already taken over as superintendent, and Devillier is working with the title of special consultant until his official departure.
Necaise will become only the third superintendent in the history of the Zachary Community School District. Devillier’s retirement coincides with the 20th anniversary of the district, which in 2003 broke away from East Baton Rouge Parish public schools.
In the beginning
Devillier has been involved since Day 1, watching enrollment grow from about 3,200 students in 2003 to roughly 5,600 today. He was lured to the fledgling district by longtime friends Warren Drake, the inaugural superintendent, and Kevin Lemoine, then the principal of Zachary High School.
Devillier had been offered a job as assistant principal of the high school. His prior experience at the time consisted of nine years as a science and physical education teacher and baseball and football coach at Catholic of Pointe Coupee followed by a stint as a teacher, coach and assistant principal at East Baton Rouge Parish’s Lee High School.
He was eager for a change, and the new district presented an exciting opportunity.
“I knew a little about Zachary and what type of community it was,” Devillier said. “It just felt like the right fit.“
He took the job, later becoming principal of Zachary High and then director of operations, the No. 2 job in the district office. As Drake prepared to retire in 2012, he encouraged Devillier to apply for the superintendent role.
Up until then, school system leaders had to focus on getting things up and running from scratch while facing exponential growth of the student population.
“We had many (temporary) buildings,” Devillier recalled. “We were trying to build new schools as fast as we could.”
Proudest accomplishments
Around the time he became superintendent, the number of new students moving to Zachary was beginning to plateau, allowing him and his team to shift gears.
“In the last 10 years, we really were able to hone in … on academics and building all the programs that we have within our school system,” he said.
From adding more Advanced Placement, dual enrollment and career training courses to expanding arts and athletics offerings, Devillier said his proudest accomplishment as superintendent has been growing programs that help students pursue their interests and develop life skills such as teamwork.
The past decade has brought its share of challenges, however, including a budget crunch in Devillier’s first year as superintendent, families being displaced by the August 2016 flood and schools being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
“COVID was probably the most difficult time of my 34 years because you felt like you had to make sure you did every single thing possible to continue to educate the children,” Devillier said, adding that he and his staff worked 15- to 18-hour days during that time. “And there were so many obstacles that we had to overcome.”
With students learning virtually from home for an extended time, many were affected by the absence of a structured school environment and routine, Devillier said. For some children, it resulted in learning gaps and behavior problems that persist today.
He believes those issues have fueled a nationwide teacher shortage. Even highly rated districts like Zachary are struggling to find certified teachers, especially in math and science, he said.
Issues facing new superintendent
It’s one of many important issues that Necaise, as the new superintendent, will have to deal with, Devillier said. Another key matter is teacher pay.
“For many years, we were one of the top-paying school districts in the state,” Devillier said. “Over the past few years, some of our surrounding school districts have passed a tax for teacher pay raises. I believe that Zachary will have to take a look at that soon.”
Future plans will need to account for continued growth, he said.
“There will be a time, probably in the next three to five years, that the school system will have to make some decisions about maybe adding a couple of classroom buildings to the campuses,” he said. “But at this point, the schools are not necessarily overcrowded.”
His advice for Necaise is to listen carefully to people’s concerns.
“The first thing that a superintendent needs to do is make sure that he is connected to his employees and connected to his community and works together with them to move Zachary to the next level,” Devillier said. “You can’t do it alone.”
He admitted that the superintendent job comes with some pressure. Maintaining the district’s No. 1 rating after two decades in that spot takes a lot of hard work. What’s most important, however, is providing children the best education possible, he said.
“You challenge yourself to be the best that you can be,” Devillier said, “and the ranking will fall where it falls.”
What's next?
So what’s next for Devillier? He is looking forward to spending more time with his family but plans to stay involved in education somehow.
He said retirement is bittersweet, as his co-workers have become like a second family. He found it rewarding to be part of a team of like-minded people who shared a calling to educate children.
“All those people do an awesome job every day with building and preparing kids for the next step in their lives,” Devillier said. “So it’s a good feeling to be able to walk away and know that they’re in good hands.”