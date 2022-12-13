Zachary Christmas parade was held Dec. 3, despite wet conditions. The 2022 theme was "Toys, Trains and Candy Canes."
Winner included:
Best Overall Theme: Douzat Family Painting
Best Float: Zachary Cheer Athletics
Best Riding: Renaissance Dermatology & Aesthetics
Best Marching: Legacy FX Performing Arts Studio
Sharon Phillips and Billy Kline served as emcees, while Metro Councilman Brandon Noel, Brent Bradley with the Bank of Zachary, 2023 Chamber of Commerce President Terrie Johnson and Nita Edwards, Citizen of the Year, served as judges.