Zachary Christmas parade was held Dec. 3, despite wet conditions. The 2022 theme was "Toys, Trains and Candy Canes."

Winner included:

Best Overall Theme: Douzat Family Painting

Best Float: Zachary Cheer Athletics

Best Riding: Renaissance Dermatology & Aesthetics

Best Marching: Legacy FX Performing Arts Studio

Sharon Phillips and Billy Kline served as emcees, while Metro Councilman Brandon Noel, Brent Bradley with the Bank of Zachary, 2023 Chamber of Commerce President Terrie Johnson and Nita Edwards, Citizen of the Year, served as judges.

