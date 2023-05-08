The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from April 21-May 4:
Marcus Allen: 33, 22893 Shellmire St., Zachary, fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Christy Amedee: 43, 13829 Red River Ave., Central, monetary instrument abuse and theft
Jabaree Clark: 19, 12368 Queensbury Ave., Baton Rouge, resisting an officer and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Chet Cobb: 33, 12355 Palmyra St., Baton Rouge, theft and fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department
Hunter Farrar: 42, 7257 Oak View Drive, Zachary, hit-and-run
Calvin Floyd, 54: 3698 Hancock St., Zachary, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment
Dekisha Gibson: 34, 4217 Little Farms, Zachary, improper supervision of a minor
Xueque Gong: 50, 712 O’Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, money laundering and prostitution
Damon Harris: 45, 19948 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, illegal possession of stolen things and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Isiah Hill: 59, 4542 Ave. G, Zachary, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Walter Johnson: 28, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, improper supervision of a minor
Timothy Mack: 29, 1832 Florida St., Baker, two counts obscenity and theft
Dawn McBeth: 58, 5331 Rosedown Court, St. Francisville, simple battery
Emery Moore: 25, 5821 Larchwood Drive, Baton Rouge, criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace
Maria Parker: 61, 4537 Cobb St., Zachary, theft
Twanne Parker: 30, 11440 Stan Ave., Baton Rouge, theft
Dwayne Quiett: 47, 21247 W. Grove Drive, Zachary, charged with domestic abuse battery
Jerrica Richards: 33, 19845 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, possession of Schedule I drugs, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, possession of Schedule II drugs, and prohibited acts
Jerry Richard Jr.: 41, 13567 Arnold Road, Walker, theft and resisting by flight
Clinton Saxon: 44, 8805 Port Hudson Pride, Zachary, fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office
George Shepperd: 62, 5850 La. 10, Jackson, theft
Bryan Smith: 61, 11048 Wakefield St., St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery
David Spears: 38, 2224 Davenport Ave., Baton Rouge, theft
Erica Strawder: 47, 4110 Shaffet Lane, Zachary, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, hit and run, reckless operation of a vehicle, simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.