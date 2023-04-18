The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from April 7-13:
Matthew Bozeman: 18; 9082 Reserve Oak Ave., Zachary; second degree battery
Jaylyn Crockett: 20; 9271 Chinn St., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery – dangerous weapon and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Duncan: 35; address unknown; theft of a motor vehicle
Samuel Franklin Jr.: 84 Magnolia Drive, Centreville, Mississippi; possession of marijuana, driver’s license not on person, equipment violation-display of plate, illegal carrying of weapons with controlled dangerous substance
Lajavion Horton: 21; 312 South Cosby St., Centreville, Mississippi; firearm/machine gun handling
Javonte Jarvis: 21; 4234 Denham St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana and improper display of license plate
Nicholas Spann: 27; 1814 Saul Ave., Zachary; theft of a motor vehicle
Ruben Walker: 29; 5350 Groom Road, Baker; improper telephone communication
Austin Williams: 26; 4802 Albert East Blvd., Zachary; charged with domestic abuse battery