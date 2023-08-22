The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Aug. 11-17:
Xavion Bryant: 38; 1920 N. Hearne St., Shreveport; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shannon Gibbs: 47; 20406 Oak Limb Court, Humble, Texas; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Joshua Greene: 35; 9237 Yellowfin Drive, Denham Springs; theft
Christopher Harris: 28; 3512 Crestaire Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Michael Jackson: 31; 4212 Rue Splendeur, Baker; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Keziah Saizon: 27; 1134 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary; theft
Antoinique Williams: 21; 4707 Tigerland, No. 37, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants