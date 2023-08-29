The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Aug. 18-24:
William Cage: 21; 2509 S. Magnolia Drive, Baker; principles to second-degree murder, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jim Cavanaugh: 43; 6489 English Turn Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Howard Jones: 56; 4702 Lavey Lane, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Dakari Montgomery: 19; 110 Ridge St., Centreville, Mississippi; identity theft, theft
Derrionte Moore: 23; 3003 River Rodd, Baton Rouge; principles to second degree murder
Jayden Phillips: 23; 3022 Jersey Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Demichael Robertson: 29; 20944 Great Plains Ave., Zachary; third-degree rape
Kalin Shaw: 34; 8165 Plank Road, Baton Rouge; identity theft, forgery, monetary instrument abuse, theft
Ronald Sims: 61; 5017 Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge; simple battery
Zachary Williams: 22; 11641 Oakwood Lane, Clinton; second-degree battery
Fitzgerald Wilson: 34; 19191 Pride-Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs; possession of marijuana