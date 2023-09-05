The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Aug. 25-31:
Carzell Augustus: 51; 20219 Bur Oak Drive, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. Landry Parish
Michelle Burks: 41; 5355 Banks St., Baton Rouge; two counts of theft and criminal trespass
Ki’Drell Dantzler: 20; 3805 Lee St., Zachary; second-degree murder, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrants through Louisiana State University and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, firearm/machine gun handling, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia
Corey Ford: 36; 8050 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary; domestic abuse battery and fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Forest: 40; 9527 Tracy Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Wendy Jackson: 30; 21870 Samuels Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Derick London: 28; 1986 Gore Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Raymond Pope: 24; 5617 Prescott Road, No. 49, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Daysha Smith: 30; 5135 Enterprise St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Deandre Williams: 21; 10210 Avenue L, Baton Rouge; hit-and-run