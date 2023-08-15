The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Aug. 4-10:
Anthony Alfonso: 37; 17544 Chasefield Ave., Baton Rouge; simple battery
Orlando Bell: 44; 4115 Mohican-Prescott Crossover, Apt. 302, Baton Rouge. failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Trenton Brashier: 18; 05015 Fennwood Drive, Zachary; stalking
Quayshaun Carter: 31; 6315 Greenwell St., Apt. 47, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Justin Dibenedetto: 23; 4865 Lee St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Larry Francisco: 35; 6443 Scallan St., Mansura; theft
Cynthia Jones: 52; 10108 Anna Moore Lane, Ethel; simple burglary/moveable and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Calbrenlyn Joyce: 29; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, No. 45, Zachary; two counts counts theft and fugitive warrants through Baker Police
Emile Kirk: 43; 9845 Mesa Verde Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Daniel Lunsford: 48; 3111 Ramey Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Tycobi Miller: 22; 4702 Lavey Lane, Zachary; theft of a motor vehicle and theft
Bernell Walker: 50; 8210 Cypress Road, No. 113, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Deann Wallace: 72; 9132 Sanford Lane, Slaughter; theft
Kade Williams: 22; 3844 David St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery – strangulation
Marcus Williams: 34; 5700 Ave X, Zachary; prohibited acts and possession of marijuana