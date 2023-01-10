The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26:
Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Trevios Brooks: 23; 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Brittany Dixon: 34; 2980 72nd Ave., Baton Rouge; simple battery
Jalen Edwards: 18; 2053 Highpoint Drive, Zachary; attempted second-degree murder
Charlie Fields: 38; 6450 Surrey Lane, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Alyssa Gross: 30; 12725 Gross Road, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Antonio Henderson: 42; 2085 College Ave., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shamira Jarrels: 9857 Street D, Apt. 1, St. Francisville; simple assault and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter
Derek Johnson: 59; 11144 Susan Ave., Baton Rouge; theft
Frank Johnson: 38; 5355 Bank St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Bertrae Paul: 27; 12231 Catalina Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Owen Randall: 24; 9046 Dottie Lee Road, Zachary; prohibited acts and three counts possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule I drugs
Andrew Thompson: 51; 21449 Ligon Road, Zachary, theft and criminal trespass
Lionel Turner: 22; 8862 Reserve Oak Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Terran Wilkerson: 28; 1819 N. Marque Ann Drive, Apt. 223, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants