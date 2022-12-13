The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 2-8:
Derrick Bailey: 43; 17327 Truth Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Rana Beverly: 38; 243 E Holly St., Baton Rouge; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule I, fugitive warrants, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs and possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule I drugs
Laurie Bice: 52; 4865 Lee St., Baton Rouge; simple kidnapping
Andrew Davis: 34; 3925 Cedar St., Zachary; sexual battery and domestic abuse battery
Casey Davis: 27; 6073 Woodside Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Larry Holmes: 68; 805 Scott St., New Roads; resisting an officer and simple burglary
Ben Jones: 38; 1724 La. 19, Slaughter; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Luke Joseph: 18; 191 Colby Road, Opelousas; two counts felony theft
Dominque Lockett: 36; 5308 Church St., Zachary; DWI
Brandon McKinley: 38; 2415 La. 952, Jackson; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule I drugs and prohibited acts
Johnesha Nixon: 20; 1115 E. Plains-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Allen Popillion: 20; 9649 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge; distribution of Schedule I drugs
Isaiah Robertson: 19; 22601 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; illegal carrying of weapon and possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs
Clint Saxon: 44; 7855 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Steve Vessel: 59; 1750 Saul Ave., Zachary; aggravated assault with a firearm
Taylor Watts: 39; 5164 Prairieview Drive, Zachary; principles to molestation of a juvenile
Titus West: 34; 6672 Woodside Drive, Zachary; aggravated second-degree battery and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jonathan Williams: 26; 2931 Huron St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants