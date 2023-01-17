The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 30-Jan. 12:
Trevios Brooks: 23; 6751 Royal Oaks, Zachary; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule I drugs, illegal possession of stolen firearms and prohibited acts
Rasheda Deloach: 32; 901 Terrace St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jack Ealy Jr.: 50; 6817 Williams Drive, Wilson; aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, vehicle entering highway from private road, turn signal required, proof of insurance required, registration, and improper display of license plate
Laqeisha George: 34; 9039 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Mitchell Harris: 26; 3506 Percy Dreher Road, Slaughter; illegal possession of stolen firearms and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Dennis Jefferson: 37; 13034 La. 955, Ethel; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Mary Johnson: 32; 9853 Breeden Drive, Baton Rouge; remaining after forbidden
Matthew Kilgore: 40; 4217 Chestnut St., Zachary; battery of a dating partner
Kyle Knight: 26; homeless; simple battery
Jacolby Lockett: 19; 7545 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; three counts simple burglary, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen things and fugitive warrants through Allen Parish
Vickie Moore: 60; 5116 Gloria St., Zachary; simple battery
Keylon Robinson: 20; 18031 Hoo Shoo Too Road, Baton Rouge; three counts simple burglary, theft of a firearm, illegal carrying of weapon, illegal possession of stolen things and resisting an officer
Joe Royal III: 23; 2001 S. Sherwood Blvd., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Blain Scott: 38; 22279 Machost Road, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated and simple criminal damage to property
Kevontae Tate: 19; 2087 Dovefield Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a firearm
Tanisha Tipton: 31; 1724 S. Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and theft
Brittney White: 35; 32769 Faulkner Drive, Denham Springs; violation of protective orders