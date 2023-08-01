The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 21-27:
Dennis Carter: 46; 2733 Arbutus Drive, Suite B, Baton Rouge; possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired license plate and equipment violation – display of license plate
Valarie Connor: 22; 5231 Groom Road, Baker; disturbing the peace and simple criminal damage to property
Demarcus Fountain: 27; 3700 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Terrence Harris: 43; 3161 Quiet Lane, Jackson; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Timothy Mack: 30; 1832 Florida Ave., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Aprelia Morgan: 34; 798 La. 67, Slaughter; hit-and-run
Danny Soileau: 35; 609 Heidi B Road, Opelousas; theft
Fernando Thomas: 27; 1793 Boulevard De Province, Apt. C, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office