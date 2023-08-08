The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 28-Aug. 3:
Hunter Boyd: 35; 3216 Ramey Drive, Zachary; theft
Taffany Hargrave: 29; 8786 Redwood Lake Blvd., Zachary; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property
Mario Harris: 35; 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, open container and possession of marijuana
Byron McCray: 40; 2816 Monroe Ave., Baton Rouge; theft
Demichael Robertson: 29; 20944 Great Plains Ave., Zachary; sexual battery/forcible
Keziah Saizon: 27; 1134 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary; theft
Trevor Sanders: 39; 6054 Windwood Drive, Zachary; four counts hit-and-run
Charlotte Saucier: 43; 8823 Munson Road, Zachary; domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery – child endangerment
April Story: 28; 4399 Felix Lee, Ethel; DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle