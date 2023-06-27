The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from June 16-22:
Shaniyah Covington: 19; 9820 La. 10, Ethel; felony theft
Robin Gajan: 45; 8805 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Cedrick Jenkins: 48; 11427 Stan Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Cameron Lathers: 25; 21638 Ligon Road, Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Sheriff's Office
Byron Lucas: 32; 2018 Colorado St., Baton Rouge; felony theft
Jalon Moore: 19; 1572 Plains Ridge, Zachary; possession of marijuana and following too close
Ransom Parker: 25; 4167 Chestnut St., Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, simple escape and resisting an officer