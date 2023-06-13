The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from June 2-8:
Kory Barrow: 41; 7000 Marshall Bond Drive, Zachary; possession of marijuana, improper display of license plate and expired registration
Terry Butler: 64; 4950 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge; three counts theft
Jack Ealy Jr.: 51; 6817 Williams Drive, Wilson; possession of firearm by felon, illegal use of weapons, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice and attempted second degree murder
David Fabre: 43; 5631 Lavey Lane, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Cody Gordon: 25; 17217 Monitor Ave., Baton Rouge; violations of protective orders
Tyquan Lewis: 24; 2821 Chamberlain Ave., Baker; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear on outstanding warrants, and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Summer McShane: 36; 407 Sinbad St., Baker; simple criminal damage to property, attempted theft, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of firearm by felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana and switched license plate
Keylon Turner: 19; 13605 Cadiz Drive, Baker; simple burglary and two counts theft of a firearm
Belinda Williams: 55; 717 Azalea St., Port Allen; theft