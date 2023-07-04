The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from June 23-29:
Tyree Batiste: 19; 4060 Lee St., Zachary; aggravated assault with a firearm and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Lacrystal Berry: 36; 1105 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended license
John Cessford: 23; 1440 Blackwater Road, Baker; theft of a motor vehicle
Jadarius Davis: 28; 21356 W. Grove Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Dalton Dejean: 25; 4726 Pecan Grove Road, St Francisville; domestic abuse battery – child endangerment, two counts simple criminal damage to property and false imprisonment
Mahmoud Elodeh: 28; 12625 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge; aggravated assault and theft
Jose Gallego: 21; 1357 N. Little John Drive, Baton Rouge; felony theft and simple burglary
Kerwin Hardy: 34; 4651 Old Liberty Road, Clinton; three counts theft
Troy Hatch: 36; 25878 Bronzewood St., Denham Springs; reckless operation of a vehicle
Frisco Jack: 29; 5714 St. Gerard Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Lionel Kelly: 33; 1105 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery and attempted negligent homicide
Vladimir McClarty: 42; 1192 Cordoba Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kayla Napier: 29; 21031 McHost Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Justin Nelson: 28; 828 La. 958, Slaughter; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Marcus Paul: 34; 3440 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Carol Sanders: 28; 6515 Hanks Drive, Apt. 167, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Tiesha Scott: 32; 5617 Douglas Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Elijah Stewart: 21; 2151 Davenport Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jose Villanueva: 21; 12429 Robbie Ave., Baton Rouge; felony theft and simple burglary
Darian Ward: 21; 2411 Brush Creek Court, Zachary; possession of marijuana and stop sign violation
Derico Williams: 22; 5348 Canterdale Ave., Baton Rouge; four counts theft and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office