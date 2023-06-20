The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from June 9-15:
Devin Abbot: 29; 9664 Deer Run Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Terry Butler: 64; 4756 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge; theft
Shelby Dempster: 18; 2614 S. Turnberry Ave., Zachary; illegal carrying of weapons
Montero Matthews: 19; 955 Ethel Road, Clinton; fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts and possession of Schedule II
Darrick Mills: 28; 11659 Givens Road, St. Francisville; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Christopher Sims: 31; 8939 Jefferson Highway, No. 1116, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Rachel Spitale: 26; 9095 Munson Road, Zachary; illegal possession of stolen things
Nathaniel Vessel: 39; 6397 Honey Locust Blvd., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Angela Williams: 41; 8304 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants