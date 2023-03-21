The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from March 10-16:
Kenneth Armwood: 60; 4370 New Weis Road, Zachary; theft
Raul Artiga: 49; 4000 McHugh Road, Baton Rouge; violations of protective orders
Nicholas Cedotal: 27; 23456 Pony Drive, Zachary; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs, and fugitive warrants through Slaughter Police Department
Diquincia Edwards: 29; 11500 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, No. 0238, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Trey Francis: 26; 13070 Lorio Dairy Road, Erwinville; fugitive warrants through Louisiana State Police
Ryan Harris: 42; 6924 Stoneview Ave., Baker, driving while intoxicated
Kurtis Heard: 29; 1959 McHugh Road, Baker; monetary instrument abuse
Dontreal Lewis: 31; 18733 Samuels Road, No. 243, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shevonne McKnight: 26; 18232 Smallen Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jamarius Sharper: 19; 1126 Meadow Glen Ave., Zachary; simple battery, simple assault and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Jazphen Singleton: 30; 3628 E. Buffwood Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants