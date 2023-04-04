The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from March 24-30:
Ashley Caddo: 41; 11445 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Janeisha Moody: 30; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; domestic abuse battery — serious bodily injury
Gabriel Reynolds: 44; 19845 Deer Creek Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Melissa Seals: 33; 832 E. Pearl St., Gloster, Mississippi; possession of Schedule II drugs and improper lane usage
Rodney Seals: 36; 832 E. Pearl St., Gloster, Mississippi; possession of marijuana