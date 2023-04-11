The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from March 31-April 6:
Dontcrel Anderson: 42; 9839 Ave J., Baton Rouge; negligent homicide
Dosha Banguel: 44; 4549 Ave D, Zachary; two counts domestic abuse battery–child endangerment
Tiffany Bourgeois: 33; 3625 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; improper supervision of a minor by a parent
Quinton George: 37; 10164 Anna Moore Lane, Ethel; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Ronnie Guidry: 66; 2502 Shady Bend Court, Zachary; improper supervision of a minor by a parent
Phillip Mack: 38; 2165 Hunt Road, Zachary; two counts simple criminal damage to property, fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Baker Police Department, resisting an officer and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Eric McMichael: 2051 High Pointe Drive, Zachary; theft
Jeffrey Swim: 31; 11465 Saint Claude Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
Liljuan Wiggins: 35; 3840 Cherry St., Zachary; possession of firearm by a convicted felon, three counts failure to appear on outstanding warrants, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of marijuana