The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from May 12-18:
Keyuntae Bates: 22; 852 Gaulden Clinton Road, Centerville, Mississippi; illegal carrying of weapon
Maurice Coates Jr.: 20; 3242 Landmor Drive, Slaughter; hit-and-run
Edward Jenkins: 21; 18733 Samuels Road, No. 285, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Henry Keller: 24; 6616 Pride Port Hudson Road, Slaughter; illegal carrying of weapon
Misty Leach: 40; 2604 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen things
Trevis Metcalfe: 19; 4711 Blount Road, No. 14, Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen firearms and fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Mia Smith: 18; 448 Wimbish Drive, Baker; theft