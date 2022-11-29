The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 18-23:
Cynthia Caples: 43; 9436 Redwood Lakes, Zachary; aggravated assault
Leslie Davis: 38; 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; organized retail theft
Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky St., Port Allen; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jennie Haley: 44; 3118 Landmor Drive, Slaughter; theft
Marquis Hampton Sr.: 40; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Apt. 2407, Zachary; two counts domestic abuse battery – child endangerment
Antoinette Porter: 51; 4691 Gibben Payne Ave., Baker; theft
Johnathan Sanders: 21; 4435 Pride Baytown, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Keronique Stewart: 38; 6207 Casper St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Willie Walker: 30; 1924 Elaine St., Jackson, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, following too close, and no proof of insurance
George Wilkerson: 60; 5245 Harlem St., Zachary; theft
Kenysia Wynn: 23; 5041 Knight Drive, Zachary; monetary instrument abuse, theft, and forgery