The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 25-Dec. 1:
Teresa Anthony: 49; 9075 Dove St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Johnathan Cador: 37; 1314 Lake Pointe, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Trevion Green: 20; 12790 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary; theft
Kavarius Grinner: 33; 12306 Haynes St., Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Edjuan Harris: 32; 5243 Old Slaughter Road, Zachary; domestic abuse battery – dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury
Vladimir McClarty: 41; 7236 Poinsettia Drive, Baton Rouge; simple burglary/immoveable
Kathleen Meyer: 41; 22656 Fairway View Drive, Zachary; theft
Joshua Philson: 35; 1487 Heck Young Road, Zachary; remaining after forbidden
Nefrititi Smith: 42; 4114 Florida St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Alfred Sullivan Jr.: 38; 6061 Plank Road, lot 14, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Krystal Turner: 34; 7774 Gov. Derbigny Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Eric Watts: 41; 5164 Prairieview Drive, Zachary; molestation of a juvenile
Devante Wyatt: 21; 4925 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana