The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 4-17:
Hunter Boyd: 34; 3216 Ramey Drive, Zachary; simple burglary and unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling
Seger Doucet: 37; 8850 Main St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
James Downs: 40; 6914 Sutton Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Francois Evans: 30; 4979 Saint Louis St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kevondre Hans, 21, 235 Highland Road, Centreville, Mississippi, criminal mischief
Sharika Hayes: 41; 6227 Flag St., Baton Rouge; theft
Vincent Hill: 53; 7509 Glenetta Court, Baton Rouge; theft
Christopher Holmes: 25; 4968 Queen’s Carriage St., Zachary; domestic abuse aggravated assault – child endangerment
William Kelly: 71; 1220 Juanita Ave., Denham Springs; hit-and-run
Paris Powell: 27; 309 Winans St., Centreville, Mississippi; theft
Clyde Scott: 21; 10425 La. 77, Maringouin; second-degree rape
Eric Scott: 34; 14130 Azalea Park Ave., Baton Rouge; theft
Carter Smith, 19, 1034 Willowbrook Ave., Denham Springs, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and fugitive warrants through Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
Ron Tate: 54; 425 La. 67, Slaughter; two counts simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, and two counts of theft
Christopher Toliver: 40; 416 Chaleur Drive, Baker, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Christopher Toliver: 40; 416 Chaleur Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Caleb Thibodeaux: 26; 4415 Belle Vue Drive, Addis; possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
Robert Valiare: 32; 5388 Greenridge Lane, Zachary; domestic abuse battery – child endangerment
Eric Watts: 41; 5164 Prairieview Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Crystal Weaver: 62; 3738 E. Main St., Slaughter; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Chelsea Wilson: 28; 21218 W. Grover Drive, Zachary; possession of Schedule I in a drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, general speed law (school zone) and expired registration
Devin Womack: 28; 5910 Silverleaf Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants