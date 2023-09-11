The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 1-7:
Domaneshia Clark: 24, 6908 Oaknolia Way Drive, Baker, booked in for failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants and fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department
Peyton Graham: 27, 30077 Lower Rome Road, Springfield, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
Gregory Jackson: 56, 5222 Hollywood St., No. 299, Baton Rouge, booked in for fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Malcohm Lollis: 30, 00667 Dixon Lane, Centreville, Mississippi, booked in for simple criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery
Dominik Littlejohn: 19, 1621 Swan Ave., Baton Rouge, booked in for felony theft
Debra Pender: 52, 10746 Cletus Drive, Baton Rouge, charged with theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Dylan Polisso: 30, 5215 Rush Drive, Slaughter, charged with hit-and-run driving
Ellisa Reed: 51, 512 La. 68, Jackson, charged with theft
John Ryan: 32, 30077 Lower Rome Road, Springfield, booked in for failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule II drugs
Krystal Turner: 35, 7774 Gov. Derbigny Drive, Baton Rouge, booked in for failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kiyana Nashaye Villery: 21, 217 B Aly, Opelousas, charged with theft
Jarred Young: 25, 19191 Pride Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs, booked in for failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants