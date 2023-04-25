The Zachary Police Department broke ground on April 17 for its new police headquarters.
The 21,000-square-foot police station will be at 5160 Old Slaughter Road at the corner of Montegudo Boulevard.
The $8 million facility, housed on 21 acres, is slated to be complete by the end of 2024. The facility will house the police force under one roof and provide more storage and an in-house training space.
The Police Department has shared facility space with the Zachary City Court for over 35 years. Both agencies have outgrown the existing space, with some officers forced to relocate because of inadequate spacing, according to a news release.