The Zachary Police Department recently announced the groundbreaking of a new 21,000-square-foot police station is set for 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, at 5160 Old Slaughter Road.
The Police Department has shared facility space with the Zachary City Court for over 35 years. Both agencies have outgrown their existing space, with some officers forced to relocate because of inadequate spacing, according to a news release.
“Over the past 34 years, I have witnessed and been a part of the growth of the Zachary Police Department. We have outgrown our current office and are grateful to be moving forward with the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility. I am thankful to the prior City Administration and City Council for allowing us to participate in the location selection and decision to select Grace Hebert Curtis Architectural Firm,” said Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence.
“The city of Zachary has needed a new police headquarters for a long time, and I am proud to see it’s finally coming to fruition,” Mayor David McDavid said.
The facility will house the police force under one roof and provide more storage and an in-house training center that will be an asset to the health and wellness of Zachary Police. The $8 million facility, is housed on 21 acres, and slated to be completed by the end of 2024.