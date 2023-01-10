The Home Depot Foundation presented Zachary with a $5,150 grant to beautify the entrances of the city at La. 19 and Main Street.
“Beautifully planned and maintained landscaping at this major corridor will enhance the appeal of Zachary and is an investment in our community,” said Mayor David Amrhein.
Amrhein and Zachary Beautification Chair Sharon Phillips received the grant in the form of Home Depot gift cards from Zachary Home Depot store manager Michael Pitts.
The beautification project begins in January and will include Louisiana native trees and shrubs.