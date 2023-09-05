In November, Fred Richard Dixon was among the veterans at then-Mayor David Amrhein’s annual prayer breakfast. Dixon, a resident of Zachary, was Louisiana's oldest living World War II veteran.
He died Aug. 24.
Visitation and services were Aug. 28-29. He was interred at Plains Presbyterian Memorial Gardens.
Dixon was born Sept. 28, 1926, in Statesboro, Georgia, and graduated high school there. He entered the Army during WWII and served for 22 years. He attained the rank of master sergeant and served in Europe and the Far East.
After the Army, he lived in Shreveport for 22 years, serving as an ROTC instructor for the Caddo Parish school system.
Dixon served on Zachary's Regional Veterans Park Steering Committee, which holds a Veteran's Day event in the park every year.