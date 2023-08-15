The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association has announced the recipients of its 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll.
Michaela Doiron, of Zachary, was among those honored. Doiron is part of the softball team at Trine University and is majoring in biomedical engineering.
In total, 273 individual student-athletes at Trine University were recognized by the athletic association on the 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll, the most of any league schools. Student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an athletic association-sponsored sport to be eligible.