A team of Zachary firefighters and volunteers left early April 3 to provide aid and support to people in need in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. The team included city of Zachary workers, Mayor David McDavid and more.
Rolling Fork was hit by an EF4 tornado March 24. It traveled 59.4 miles and was three-fourths of a mile wide. Thirteen people in town died.
The firefighters cooked a pastalaya meal for the residents of Rolling Fork. The Fire Department thanked people in Zachary for the donations that made the trip possible.
The trip was personal for Zachary Councilwoman Brandy Westmoreland.
“When I heard about the disaster in Mississippi, I knew I had to go. My college roommate lives there. Kit McCoy serves her community much like I do. She’s a banker and serves her community on several board seats," Westmoreland said.
“This is what we do as community leaders: we serve! It was a humbling experience and right here during Easter week it was good to be God’s hands and feet. My heart pours out for them. I have never seen a disaster of that magnitude.”