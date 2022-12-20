Rotarians rang the Salvation Army’s bell in front of Winn Dixie in Zachary the week of Dec. 5.
The bell-ringing is an iconic Christmas sound that helps people remember that some won’t have a Christmas without extra help.
Rotarians rang the Salvation Army’s bell in front of Winn Dixie in Zachary the week of Dec. 5.
The bell-ringing is an iconic Christmas sound that helps people remember that some won’t have a Christmas without extra help.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission