One-mile and 5K runners participated April 1 in the second annual Rotary Bunny Hop.
The overall top male finisher was Justin Abadie, of Metairie, and the overall top female finisher was Kate Sumner, of Zachary. Both were awarded free entry to next year's Bunny Hop.
Other top finishers include:
Top male under 19: Carter Summer, of Zachary
Top female under 19: Erica Mayes, of Zachary
Top female 20-29: Ruth Deich, of Zachary
Top male 30-39: Will Peay, of Zachary
Top female 30-39: Katherine Taylor, of Zachary
Top male 40-49: Cliff Horn, of Zachary
Top female 40-49: Shelley Pellerin, of Zachary
Top male 50-59: Terry Jones, of Zachary
Top female 50-59: Terrilynn Speight, of Zachary
Top male over 60: Chuck Phillips
Top female over 60: Stacie Dykes