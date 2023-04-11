One-mile and 5K runners participated April 1 in the second annual Rotary Bunny Hop.

The overall top male finisher was Justin Abadie, of Metairie, and the overall top female finisher was Kate Sumner, of Zachary. Both were awarded free entry to next year's Bunny Hop.

Other top finishers include:

Top male under 19: Carter Summer, of Zachary

Top female under 19: Erica Mayes, of Zachary

Top female 20-29: Ruth Deich, of Zachary

Top male 30-39: Will Peay, of Zachary

Top female 30-39: Katherine Taylor, of Zachary

Top male 40-49: Cliff Horn, of Zachary

Top female 40-49: Shelley Pellerin, of Zachary

Top male 50-59: Terry Jones, of Zachary

Top female 50-59: Terrilynn Speight, of Zachary

Top male over 60: Chuck Phillips

Top female over 60: Stacie Dykes