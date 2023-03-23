Since the Zachary school district was formed in 2003, the compensation for School Board members has been the same: $500 a month.
Board members are now considering whether it’s time to give themselves a pay raise.
The issue came up during a work session preceding Tuesday’s board meeting, which also featured an extended discussion about the pros and cons of spending up to $700,000 to replace the turf in the high school stadium.
No action was taken Tuesday on the pay matter. Board members would first need to decide how much of a raise they want and put the issue on the agenda of a future meeting for a vote. The higher pay could take effect as soon as July, the beginning of the next fiscal year.
Although board members have the authority to increase their own compensation, the highest they can go under state law is $800 per month, said Superintendent Scott Devillier.
Only one of the board’s nine members spoke against the idea.
“I’m a 'no' vote on it,” District 2 member Ryan Talbot said.
“The City Council, I think they get $1,200 a month,” he added. “They meet twice a month, and they probably get way more calls and emails than we do. … If you contrast the two, we meet once a month.”
“Trust me,” countered board member Marty Hughes, “I get as many calls as my sister does.”
Hughes’ sister, Brandy Westmoreland, is former School Board member who now sits on the council — which just a few weeks ago had a similar discussion about raising members’ salaries and those of the mayor and police chief.
On the turf matter, the School Board agreed to set a budget of $700,000 and seek bids to replace the turf and a shock pad beneath it in Zachary High’s Bronco Stadium. The turf is 8 years old and at the end of its warrantied lifespan, Devillier said.
Although the vote to proceed with the project was unanimous, the topic sparked several minutes of questions about cost and benefits of new turf during the work session.
“I’m all for safety of the football players. What I’m concerned about is what the citizens are going to say,” said board member Kenneth Mackie, adding that residents may wonder why so much money is being spent on sports and not academics.
John Musso, the district’s business manager, pointed out that Zachary’s athletics department is self-supporting, meaning the turf project would not take away from funding meant for academics.
Devillier said the turf has been replaced twice before without issue.
“It gets so much use that I think the community has been fine with it the first two times and … I don’t expect a different outcome,” he said.
Devillier emphasized that the stadium gets a lot of use, and not just for football. That’s partly because it has an artificial turf field and not grass, which doesn’t last as long and can’t handle back-to-back activities.
“It’s a track facility, it’s a football field, it’s a soccer field, the band practices out there, PE uses it,” Devillier said. “And all these people can use it because it is turf. If it is a grass field — and I can tell you because I was here when we had a grass field — you only play football games and soccer games on it … because you tear it up.”
Board member Crystal London said she’d like more information about how much money and effort the district is dedicating to enrichment activities besides sports.
Devillier said the district spends significantly in other areas. As an example, he said the high school’s arts building cost $12 million to construct. Musso added that about $500,000 was recently set aside for classroom technology upgrades.
“I don’t think our kids really do without, and I don’t think our teachers do without either because we try to support them in any way that we can,” Devillier said.
Board member Elecia Lathon said she believes athletics can be an important part of education.
“It’s a vital part of the growth of the students on that campus,” she said.