Some of Zachary’s best and brightest were honored April 4 at a School Board meeting.
Seven children selected as students of the year — one from each school in the district — were recognized first. They are Adrienne Dufour, Zachary Early Learning Center; Aria Wilson, Northwestern Elementary; Beau Hess, Rollins Place Elementary; Douglas Jenkins, Zachary Elementary; Zoe Stagg, Copper Mill Elementary; Carson Southall, Northwestern Middle; and Lucille Yoes, Zachary High.
Principals and others from each school spoke about the students’ accomplishments before a room packed with family members.
Superintendent Scott Devillier called the award recipients the “cream of the crop” in a school district that has many outstanding students.
“They work and play with their peers each and every day and they build a rapport, and the teachers see that,” he said. “Those students excel not just in the academic part, but as a whole well-rounded child.”
Several Zachary High students were recognized for other achievements, including:
- Hailey Gleason, first-place winner of the Louisiana School Boards Association art competition.
- J’Marquise Elmore and Tafari Beard, first-place winners in the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana public service announcement video contest.
- Region 3 mock trial champions Lilly Richard, Annie Maas, Lucille Yoes, Annalee “Reese” Broussard, Hailey Gleason, Gabreyela Gonzalez and Camryn Beathley.
- Winners of the Demco Youth Tour essay contest, Amelia Williams and Julia Blanchard.
Devillier said honoring outstanding students is one of his favorite things to do. Presenting awards isn’t just about recognizing the students for their hard work, he said, but also the contributions of their parents, grandparents, teachers, community members and others who support them.
“Because of that reason, they are so successful,” he said. “We are really proud of that, and we will continue to push forward each and every day for these children.”