Life Scout Cullen Chaney, of Zachary BSA Troop 46 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, took on an Eagle project to provide the Zachary Food Pantry with a waterproof donation bin.
“We have food barrels all over town, but when people leave food donations at the pantry, we have no place out of the weather for donors to put them”, said Mark Antoine, executive director of the Food Pantry. “We have had at least one instance that I recall of a donation of several packages of mac and cheese that got rained on and ruined”.
The donation bin was Cullen Chaney’s Eagle Scout project. Ricky Buhler, scoutmaster of Troop 46 said, “Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America Scouting program. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process.”
To complete the project, Cullen had to get an understanding of the need by the Food Pantry, develop a proposal for review and approval by both the Pantry Board and the BSA Council representative, set up fundraising, organize workers and execute the project following proper safety requirements.
This project took several weeks to plan, approve, fund and execute. Funds raised in excess of the project needs were donated to the Food Pantry.